Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Baby Aaleyah Arlen Jean Smith, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Church at 11 a.m. AJ will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Professional services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Aaleyah was preceded in death by her loving grandmother Arlen Jean Davis Cooper.

A.J. leaves to cherish her memory, her parents Dr. Dantwan Smith and Dr. Cortni Smith, Grandparents Danny Smith, Sandra Cochrell Smith and Gary Cooper; her loving uncles Chad Cooper and Corey Cooper; her aunts Chelcie Chambers, Brittany Cooper, Garielle Cooper and a host of family and friends. She was already loved by many. Our Sweet baby girl A.J.