Celebrate Flag Day today at Vicksburg’s American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213

A Flag Day ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213, with a ceremony disposing of unserviceable flags from different state buildings, homes and bridges.

Every year on Flag Day, unserviceable flags are disposed of properly by the Sons of the American Legion. Unserviceable flags are battered flags that are often on display. These flags are deemed no longer presentable.

Sons of the American Legion allows their comrades to present the Commanders with unserviceable flags from throughout the course of the year. Willie Glasper, local Commander of Sons of the American Legion, said at the ceremony that after the flags are deemed unserviceable they are burned in their entirety.

“The commander gives the okay to dispose of them,” Glasper said. “What we do is we start a flame and we burn them. We don’t allow them to touch the ground or anything like that.”

Glasper said that Flag Day is a sacred part of the country. It is a non-federal holiday used to celebrate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States in 1777.

“We have to hold dear to that flag because it represents our country,” Glasper said. “ We have 50 states and we have those 50 stars and those 13 stripes.”

However, Flag Day is not the only way to pay respects and show patriotism. Proper United States Flag etiquette includes:

When displaying the U.S. Flag horizontally, vertically or in a window, the union should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right so it shows to the observer’s left. The U.S. flag is to be displayed at the peak of the halyard when displayed with other flags or pennants on the same flagpole. The U.S. flag should be jousted first and lowered last when flown from adjacent staffs. When displayed against the walls from crossed staffs, the U.S. flag should be on the flag’s own right and its staff in front of the other flag’s staff. When displayed with two or more flags from other nations, the flag should be flown from separate staffs of the same height. When displayed on a stage for a speaker’s platform, the U.S. flag should be above and behind the speaker. When used to cover a casket, the union is at the head and left shoulder of the deceased. However, the flag is not lowered into the grave or allowed to touch the ground. When displayed over a street, it should be suspended vertically with the union to the north over an east-west street, or to the east over a north-south street.

For more in-depth flag etiquette, visit https://www.aflag.com/flag-etiquette/