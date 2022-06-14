Funeral services for Mr. Freddie R. Hutton will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Phalti Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Hutton, age 85, entered into the eternal rest of his Lord Sunday evening, June 12, 2022, at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Freddie Randolph Hutton was born on January 25, 1937 in Hinds county, MS to Percy and Myrtice Thorne Hutton.

Mr. Hutton was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Myrtice Hutton; a son, Freddie Randolph “Randy” Hutton, Jr.; 3 sisters, Ima Jean Bardin, Roma Dean Martin, Sarah Speights and 2 brothers, Hugh Hutton and Junior Hutton.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Hutton of the Clem Community; his son, Mickey Hutton (Jennifer) of Loyd Star, MS, a sister, Gussie Fulton (Steamboat) of Temecula, CA; a brother, Doug Hutton (Mary Sue) of Brandon, MS; his granddaughters, Jordan Hutton Savell (Tyler) of Brandon, MS and Josie Hutton of Brandon, MS, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Saulters Moore Funeral Home. Mr. Hutton will also lie instate Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Phalti Baptist Church.

