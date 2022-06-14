A Graveside service will be held for Henry “Hank” Tolliver on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, June, 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents: Birdean Love and John Tolliver; sister: Audrey Tolliver and nephew: Marlon Wells

He leaves to cherish his memory: brothers Rolando Love, DeAndre Bowman; sisters: Constance (Samuel) Taylor, Johnnie Davenport, Rhonda Herring, Stephanie (Marlon) Wells, and Arlinda Sheffield; the Tolliver family and a host of family and friends.

Hank transitioned on June 11 at the age of 54.