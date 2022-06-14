Rickey D. Drake a Vicksburg resident passed away on Saturday, June 4 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a sudden illness. He was 60. He had worked at George Carr.

He was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Johnson Green.

He is survived by his mother Lucy Mae Johnson of Vicksburg, his 3 brothers Leroy Drake of Atlanta, GA, Michael Drake of Vicksburg, and James Drake of Grand Prairie, TX.

Funeral services for Rickey Drake are to be held on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Wilbert Doss officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15 in the chapel from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.