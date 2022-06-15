Photo Gallery: Barons bite M-Braves on Bark in the Park night

Published 11:54 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves couldn’t get into the win column, but they did let the dogs out Tuesday night.

Former M-Brave Tyler Neslony went 5-for-6 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 9-4 win in the opener of a six-game series at Trustmark Park.

For the M-Braves, Justin Dean was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, and C.J. Alexander had two RBIs.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The M-Braves hosted their “Bark in the Park” promotion on Tuesday, which allowed fans to bring their dogs to the game, and several dozen pooches filled the air at Trustmark Park with woofs of approval. The promotion is held throughout the season during the Tuesday game of each homestand.

The six-game series between the M-Braves and Barons will continue through Sunday. The games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday start at 6:35 p.m. The Saturday game has a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, and Sunday’s finale begins at 2:05.

Promotions this week include:

• A pack of four field level tickets and soda vouchers for $20 for Wednesday’s game.

• Free tickets for military and nurses, with valid ID, on Thursday.

• A throwback Greenville Braves cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans for Friday’s contest. Children will also be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Postgame fireworks on Saturday.

• Father’s Day Catch on Sunday, when fathers and sons can play catch on the field prior to the game, beginning at 1:15 p.m.

After finishing the series with the Barons. the M-Braves will go on the road for two weeks to play at Montgomery June 21-26 and Biloxi June 27-July 3.

The M-Braves’ next homestand is July 4-17 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Who’s Hot

Rebels’ wild ride leads to Omaha

Hinds star, Vicksburg native Reed named NJCAA All-American

Olemaha! Ole Miss sweeps Southern Miss to clinch trip to College World Series

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the Vicksburg Police Department’s decision to fine parents of unaccompanied minors at Uptown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...