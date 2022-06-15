Photo Gallery: Barons bite M-Braves on Bark in the Park night

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves couldn’t get into the win column, but they did let the dogs out Tuesday night.

Former M-Brave Tyler Neslony went 5-for-6 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 9-4 win in the opener of a six-game series at Trustmark Park.

For the M-Braves, Justin Dean was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, and C.J. Alexander had two RBIs.

The M-Braves hosted their “Bark in the Park” promotion on Tuesday, which allowed fans to bring their dogs to the game, and several dozen pooches filled the air at Trustmark Park with woofs of approval. The promotion is held throughout the season during the Tuesday game of each homestand.

The six-game series between the M-Braves and Barons will continue through Sunday. The games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday start at 6:35 p.m. The Saturday game has a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, and Sunday’s finale begins at 2:05.

Promotions this week include:

• A pack of four field level tickets and soda vouchers for $20 for Wednesday’s game.

• Free tickets for military and nurses, with valid ID, on Thursday.

• A throwback Greenville Braves cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans for Friday’s contest. Children will also be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Postgame fireworks on Saturday.

• Father’s Day Catch on Sunday, when fathers and sons can play catch on the field prior to the game, beginning at 1:15 p.m.

After finishing the series with the Barons. the M-Braves will go on the road for two weeks to play at Montgomery June 21-26 and Biloxi June 27-July 3.

The M-Braves’ next homestand is July 4-17 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Rocket City Trash Pandas.