2022 SEC Football Schedule

2022 Southeastern Conference weekly schedule

All times TBA unless noted

Week 1

Aug. 27

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 1

Ball State at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., at Atlanta

Troy at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Utah State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m., at New Orleans

———

Week 2

Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m.

Missouri at Kansas State., 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m.

———

Week 3

Sept. 17

Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

Penn St. at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

———

Week 4

Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m.

New Mexico State at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Missouri at Auburn

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Tulsa at Ole Miss

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Florida at Tennessee

Charlotte at South Carolina

———

Week 5

Oct. 1

Alabama at Arkansas

LSU at Auburn

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina State at South Carolina

Eastern Washington at Florida

Open date: Tennessee, Vanderbilt

———

Week 6

Oct. 8

Texas A&M at Alabama

Missouri at Florida

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi State

———

Week 7

Oct. 15

Auburn at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Arkansas at BYU

LSU at Florida

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Alabama at Tennessee

Open date: Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M

———

Week 8

Oct. 22

Ole Miss at LSU

Mississippi State at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee

Open date: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky

———

Week 9

Oct. 29

Arkansas at Auburn

Missouri at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Fla.

Open date: Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

———

Week 10

Nov. 5

Liberty at Arkansas

Tennessee at Georgia

Alabama at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Open date: Ole Miss

———

Week 11

Nov. 12

Ole Miss at Alabama

Georgia at Mississippi State

LSU at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

South Carolina at Florida

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Missouri at Tennessee

———

Week 12

Nov. 19

Georgia at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Arkansas

East Tennessee St. at Mississippi State

New Mexico State at Missouri

Tennessee at South Carolina

Massachusetts at Texas A&M

Florida at Vanderbilt

UAB at LSU

Western Kentucky at Auburn

Austin Peay at Alabama

———

Week 13

Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26

Auburn at Alabama

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

South Carolina at Clemson

LSU at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt