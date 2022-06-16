Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Dahlia Grissom, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Greater Grove Street M. M. Church at 2 p.m. Dahlia will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Professional services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Dahlia leaves to cherish her memory, her parents Cliftina Grissom and David Rader; her brothers, D’Jaevin Grissom and Colton Grissom; her grandparents Suzette and Charles Grissom; Aunts Miarah Brooks ( Cortez), Charzette Grissom ( Marshall Bradley) and a host of family and friends.

Dahlia transitioned peacefully in her mother’s arms on June 10, 2022, at the age of 3.