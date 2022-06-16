The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Star Spangled Night Run 5K

The 5th Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The event is a 5K run and 5K race walk with a unique “light up the night” theme.

The registration fee is $35 for adults and 20 for children 12 and under, and includes a T-shirt, race bib, glow item and admission to the after-party at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The race will begin and end at the SCHC at 1302 Adams St.

To register or for more information visit southernculture.org, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Bud Light Scramble

The 2022 Bud Light Scramble is scheduled for June 18 and 19 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The two-man scramble begins at 8 a.m. on June 18, and assigned tee times on June 19. The entry fee is $300 per team and includes green fee and cart, drinks and snacks. Closest-to-pin prizes will be awarded both days, and the top three finishers of each flight will receive Callaway clubs as prizes.

For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Clear Creek Club Championship

The Clear Creek Golf Course Club Championship is scheduled for July 30 and 31, and is open to Clear Creek club members. The 36-hole tournament will include three divisions — the Championship division for golfers ages 49 and under; the Senior division for golfers ages 50-69; and the Super Senior division for players 70 and older.

The entry fee is $50. For information or to register, visit the Clear Creek clubhouse or call 601-638-9395.

Summer tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg’s annual summer tennis camp will continue until July 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs Monday through Thursday each week. Beginners will play from 8 to 10 a.m., and junior high and high school players from 10 a.m. to noon. Instruction will be provided by certified teaching pros.

The cost of the camp is $75 for the entire summer. To register or for more information, contact Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

Mississippi Mudcats tryouts

Tryouts for the Mississippi Mudcats 10U baseball tournament team are scheduled for June 26, at 6 p.m. at the Culkin Baseball Fields. For more information, call coaches Ryan Williams at 601-218-8033; Chris Grafton at 601-218-9650; or Chase Hilderbrand at 601-618-4712.

St. Aloysius sports camps

Vicksburg Catholic School will host a series of youth sports camps this summer. Camps will be led by St. Aloysius High School coaches and players in their various sports. To register, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps. All camps will be held at St. Aloysius unless noted:

• The football camp is June 20-23, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. each day, for boys in kindergarten through sixth grade. The cost is $100.

• The baseball camp is June 27-30, for boys in grades K-6. The cost is $100. The camp will be held in the afternoon, with times to be announced later.

• The performing arts camp is July 11-14, for children in grades K-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $120.

• The girls basketball camp is July 18-21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for girls ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The boys basketball camp is July 18-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, for boys ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The cheer and Flashette kiddie camp is Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, for girls in Pre-K through sixth grade. The cost is $50.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult and co-ed softball leagues. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost in both leagues is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The summer season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; or contact Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

Hinds basketball tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its women’s basketball team on June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at J.D. Boyd Gymnasium on the Utica campus. All players must bring athletic clothes and have a current physical.

For more information and to register, contact Hinds head coach Perry Fletcher by phone at 601-842-3261, or by email at godscoach@yahoo.com

Jackson Summer League basketball

The Jackson Summer League, a highly competitive showcase camp for aspiring professional basketball players, is scheduled for June 30 and July 1 at Tougaloo College in Jackson.

The camp is for players looking for semi-pro or overseas basketball opportunities. All players must have playing experience at a junior or four-year college and be finished with their eligibility. For information, email Grant Worsley at Theworsleygroup@rocketmail.com

Malcolm Butler Camp

The 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp is scheduled for July 16 at Vicksburg High’s Memorial Stadium, and will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

There will be two simultaneous camp sessions — the Malcolm & Me Camp for younger players; and the Malcolm Butler Football Camp for high school age players.

The camp is free, but all participants must register by June 30, online at malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.