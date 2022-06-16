Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates fourth class

Published 10:17 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield, Center, and Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., far right, stand with the 2022 Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates. Pictured from left to right are: Jim Harper of the Small Business Development Center, Dr. Rob Cannon, Carla Sullivan Sanders, Yolanda Freeman Cornelius, Angela Scott, Patricia Williams and Deonta Selvy. Not pictured: Michael Walker. (Photo Submitted)

Participants in the fourth class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduated from the program on the night of June 7 at the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy).

For six weeks, seven entrepreneurs who were interested in starting or growing their small businesses covered topics such as legal, finance, accounting, marketing and other essential components associated with starting and running a successful business. A business coach and business advisors were also present to assist. At the end of the boot camp, all of the participants were able to incorporate what was learned into a finished business plan. 

On July 12, the participants will be encouraged to submit their business plan to a committee for review and ranking. The entrepreneur who develops the best and most feasible business plan will receive a “Seed Grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their small business. 

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Delta  Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.  

