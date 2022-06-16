Warren County Land Records June 6 to June 13

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 6 to June 13

Warranty Deeds

*Brenda Price, Sandy Whitaker and Jaa Antoine Allen to God Sent Health Care Staffing Agency LLC, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Auction Flippers LLC to Nigel Johnson, Lot 9, Railroad Addition.

*Latonya M. Jones and Bobby Jones to Lillian France Batchelor, Lot 27, Lake Hill Park No. 2.

*Michael A. Kolb to Justin Beyers, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Charles W. Brasfeild Jr. and Rebecca L. Brasfeild to Lance K. Smith and Sara Smith, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Daniel Brautman and Ye Suk Cho to Iyuanna Nikole Brown, Lot 6B, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*George A. Wigginton and Candie S. Wigginton to Mike Collins and Nancy Fiber, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Sandra Jacobson Cooper to Gerald W. Cooper and Sandra Jacobson Cooper, Section 43, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Copiah Forest Products Inc to Forest Farmer LLC, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 2, 3 and 4.

*Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC to Wooten Properties LLC, Part of Lot 84, Folkes Addition.

*Lance Kyle Smith and Sara Smith to Donald Dear and Carley Dear, Lot 37, Oak Park No. 1.

*James Dillard, Ernestine M. White and Ernestine M. Dillard to Tanasha Patterson, Block 1, Lots 1 and 12, Springfield.

*Wesley Scott Marshall to Divine Realty Group LLC, Lot 7, Treesdale Subdivision.

*Ashley E. Frey to Matthew C. Elliott and Rebecca A. Elliott, Lot 4 and Part of Lot 3, Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

*Sherron B. Engdahl to Angie Giles Jackson, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*L&L Lee Investments LLC to Sashikala Friedman, Lot 4 and 5, Marion Heights.

*Richard Coward Inc. to John Bradford Gaskin and Tosin A. Sekoni, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 45, Twin Creek Subdivision, Part 1C.

*Robert H. Johnson to Greene Properties LLC, Block 17, Part of Lot 108, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Shepperd Investments LLC to Gary Pal Guillot, Part of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Inn of Vicksbrg Inc to Michael Fred Hudson and Amy Kinchen Hudson, Lot 30, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*John G. Israel and Bonnie L. Israel to Samanual Jones, Lot 32, Wildwood No. 1; Part of Lot 31, Wildwood No. 1.

*Sheridan S. Joyner to Raymond C. Joyner and Elizabeth H. Joyner, Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Geraldine Lindigrin to William David Willoughby and Stacey Strassheim Willoughby, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David W. Peterman and Julia A. Peterman to Darrell Noble and Sophia Noble, Lot 319, Oak Park No. 7.

*Rebecca E. Stepan to Jeanne R. Olson and Eric L. Olson, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 295, Openwood Plantation No.8-C; Lot 296, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.

*Jennifer H. Roark, Executrix, to Lisbeth Tucker, Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Brooker T. Robinson, Trevor Robinson, Attorney-in-Fact and Sheffie Robinson to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board, Lot 1, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

Deeds of Trust

*Kristen Landers (Culpit) Allred to Cadence Bank, Lot 50, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Michael Gaul and Sara Gaul to Amerisave Mortgage Corp, Lot 26, Camelot Estates No. 2.

*Matthew C. Elliott and Rebecca S. Elliott to BankPlus, Lot 4 and Part of Lot 3, Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

*Tanasha Patterson to BankPlus, Lot 1 and 12, Springfield.

*Omar L. Nelson and Melanie Barnes Nelson to BankPlus, Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Lillian France Batchelor to Cadence Bank, Block A, Lot 27, Lake Hill Park No. 2.

*Janice Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Justin Beyers to Michael A. Kolb, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Iyuanna Brown to Navy Federal Credit Union, Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Paul W. Pierce IV and Jill S. Pierce to Cadence, Lot 24 and Part of Lot 25, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1 to 33 and 55.

*Angie Giles Jackson to Cadence Bank, Lot 11B and 12B, Pear Orchard Subdivision; Lot 13B, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*John Bradford Gaskin and Tosin A. Sekoni to Cadence Bank, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 45 Twin Creek Subdivision Part 1C.

*Tommie L. Clarkson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of North ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Mike Collins and Nancy Faber to Trustmark National Bank, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Donald Dear and Carley Dear to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 73, Oak Park No. 1.

*Joshua E. Etheridge and Karen Etheridge to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Keith W. Flowers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 14, Chambers Street.

*Gary Guillot to Jeannette Shepperd and David Shepperd, Part of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael Fred Hudson and Amy Hudson to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 30, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*Samanual Jones to Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 32, Wildwood No. 1; Part of Lot 31, Wildwood No. 1.

*Joshua Michael Lawerence and Karley Odom Lawerence to Veterans Home Purchase Board, Lot 1, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*Darrell Nobel and Sophia Nobel to Loandepot.com LLC, Lot 319, Oak Park No. 7.

*Guilherme Lotufo and Elizabeth Lotufo to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tiara Theresa Rosie McDaniel and Tiffany Michelle McDaniel to Residential Acceptance Corporate, Lot 19, Broadmoor Subdivision No.1, Revised resurvey of Lots 19, 20 and 21.

*Pierre E. Patry and Cindy Christine Thrana to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Jeanne R. Olson and Eric Olson to U.S. Bank National Association, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of 295, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C; Lot 296, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.

*Lisbeth Tucker to Peoples Mortgage, Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Kelvin M. Rankin and Kemily A. Rankin to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 17, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 3A.

*Joseph E. Thorpe to Regions Bank, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lance K. Smith and Sara Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Wooten Properties LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Block 26, Part Lot 84, Folkes Addition.

Marriage Licenses

*Christopher Romal Walton, 47, to Darcia Machele Jackson, 46, Louisiana.

*Kevin Devon Williams, 45, Illinois, to Ayanna Shekita Berry, 32, Mississippi.

*Brett Patrick DeRossette, 63, Germany, to Sylvia Lois Romano, 59, Mississippi.

*David Edward Stec, 53, Pennsylvania, to Jacqueline Kellye Carlisle, 57, Mississippi.

*Fralon Kirk Strawbridge, 46, Amory, Miss., to Jennifer Robin Busby, 46, Vicksburg.

* Eric Franklin Posey, 65, Haleyville, Ala., to Pattie Renee Mullinax, 55, Jackson, Miss.

*Baylen Anthony Warnock, 22, Mississippi, to Kaley Marie McGuffee, 21, Mississippi.

*Walter Brehm Hallberg, 50, Mississippi, to Laura Bradley Bradley, 40, Louisiana.