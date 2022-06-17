LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank You from the Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Center

Dear Editor,

Thank you to the following softball tournament sponsors to help Strike Out Child Abuse.

Big sponsors were the City of Vicksburg for letting us use the ball fields by Home Depot and the Warren County Sheriff‘s Department and the Vicksburg Police Department for providing security for everyone. Mike Foley and Jeremiah Pant put in many hard hours bringing the tournament teams together and overseeing the events for both Saturday and Sunday.

Then we had all the following companies who either donated funds or gave their services to the success of the tournament: H&H Promotions for the banner; Leavell Woods Exchange of Jackson; Randy Gay; North Jackson Exchange Club; Elite Performance and Rehab; Guaranty Bank and Trust; Pemberton Express Car Wash; United Cleaners; Hennessey, Thames and Leavitt; Antwine Accounting; River Hills Bank; 601 Sports; Patriot Motorsports LLC; Canon Honda; Canon Toyota; Allison and David Cox; Holiday Inn Express; Delta Bank; May & Company; Southern Hospitality Services LLC; SELA Fastpitch; Jerry and Avis Phillips; the rest of the staff at the CAP Center; Mason Pant for his help at the entry gate; Amy Pant for overseeing the purchase of food items; and Deowarski McDonald, chairman of the board; Pemberton Snow Biz; James and Stephanie Stirgus and BancorpSouth Bank.

A special thanks to Mr. Ernest Bowker for the article in the sports pages with Mike Foley and Jeremiah Pant prior to the tournament. It was well written and very timely for the tournament.

Sincerely,

Randy Gay

Executive Director

Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Center, Inc.