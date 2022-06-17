MISS MISSISSIPPI 2022: Prepare for a week of fabulous fun with candidates
Published 12:42 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
The Miss Mississippi Parade will roll down Washington Street beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, followed by an autograph party that will be held in the lobby of The Mulberry Vicksburg, 1310 Mulberry St., until 9 p.m.
Other Miss Mississippi Competition week festivities include:
- The Miss Mississippi Competition will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Preliminary competitions will begin at 7 p.m. on June 22, 23 and 24 and the final round of competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are $125 for all four nights of the competition, or $30 for Wednesday and Thursday, $40 for Friday and $50 for Saturday, and are available at the Miss Mississippi Corporation Office, which is located on the 4th floor of 820 South St.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. on June 22, an autograph party with contestants in group B will be held at George Carr Buick GMC, 2950 S. Frontage Road.
- From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., an autograph party with contestants from groups A and C will be held in downtown Vicksburg.
- On June 24, a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop will be offered at the Vicksburg Convention Center and will feature a variety of jewelry that includes the collection created by Miss Mississippi Holly Brand and Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis. A portion of all sales goes to the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Fund.
- A silent auction, which is sponsored by the Miss Mississippi Local Directors Association, will be held during the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions. Items will be on display at the VCC. The auction closes after the Friday night preliminary competition.
- The Miss Mississippi Competition will offer online voting until 11:59 p.m. on June 24. The candidate that receives the most votes will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Votes can be cast through the QR code on the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Facebook page or through @Miss_Mississippi_Corp on the Venmo app.
- All three preliminary competitions and the final competition will be live-streamed. Interested viewers can go to ‘missmisslive.com’ for details and to pay for the live stream.
- The final night of the Miss Mississippi Competition will be carried on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian.