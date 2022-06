Warren Central soccer player Munir Shuaibi had six goals and two assists to lead the Vikings to the team title at the Holmes 7v7 Tournament.

The Vikings went 4-0 in the tournament, capped by a 3-1 win over Saltillo in the championship game, and outscored their opponents 18-5. They also beat Cleveland 12-0; Amory, 3-1; and Madison Central’s junior varsity team 3-2.