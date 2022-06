Copiah-Lincoln Community College shortstop and former Tallulah Academy star Faith Kivett was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 softball team.

The freshman led Co-Lin with a .438 batting average and six triples. She also had a team-high 70 hits and finished with six doubles, 31 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Kivett also earned All-State honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.