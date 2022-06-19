VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Johnny Lee Reynolds Jr. volunteers to support his community

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Johnny Lee Reynolds Jr., who volunteers with United Way of West Central Mississippi as part of their Community Investment Committee.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi has been part of the Vicksburg community since 1953. During their time here, they have been able to focus on taking care of the community to help make a difference in people’s lives. United Way of West Central Mississippi aims to support and strengthen the community with programs in education, financial stability, health and other programs that aid in the quality of life.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Community Investment Committee is one of the unique aspects of the United Way. This committee mainly helps decide how the funding will be used in the program but also coordinates volunteers for the programs.

How did you hear about the program?

I heard about the program from a great friend, Ruby Greene, who asked me to serve.

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been volunteering all my life.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

One of my favorite memories while volunteering for our community is cleaning up trash on Clay Street with Mayor Flaggs.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Volunteering with your community makes you a part of supporting our City of Vicksburg. I have always enjoyed supporting our community and one way of doing that is giving back in any way that might help. I really like working behind the scenes to see how everything functions and finding other ways to help.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

Growing up, I was part of a system that helped support my family. That’s why I volunteer to give back to the community. The support that is given to the community just makes it into a better place.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.