2022 College World Series schedule

College World Series

At Omaha, Nebraska

Double elimination; x-if necessary

All games on ESPN unless noted

June 17

Game 1 – Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

Game 2 – Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

June 18

Game 3 – Arkansas 17, Stanford 2

Game 4 – Ole Miss 5, Auburn 1

June 19

Game 5 – Texas A&M 10, Texas 2 (Texas eliminated)

Game 6 – Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

June 20

Game 7 – Stanford vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Game 8 – Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

June 21

Game 9 – Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.

June 22

Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.

June 23

x-Game 13 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship series

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

June 25 – Game 1, 6 p.m.

June 26 – Game 2, 2 p.m.

x-June 27 – Game 3, 6 p.m.

College World Series champions

2021 – Mississippi State

2020 – No champion (COVID)

2019 – Vanderbilt

2018 – Oregon State

2017 – Florida

2016 – Coastal Carolina

2015 – Virginia

2014 – Vanderbilt

2013 – UCLA

2012 – Arizona

2011 – South Carolina

2010 – South Carolina

2009 – LSU

2008 – Fresno State

2007 – Oregon State

2006 – Oregon State

2005 – Texas

2004 – Cal State Fullerton

2003 – Rice

2002 – Texas

2001 – Miami

2000 – LSU

1999 – Miami

1998 – Southern California

1997 – LSU

1996 – LSU

1995 – Cal State Fullerton

1994 – Oklahoma

1993 – LSU

1992 – Pepperdine

1991 – LSU

1990 – Georgia

1989 – Wichita State

1988 – Stanford

1987 – Stanford

1986 – Arizona

1985 – Miami

1984 – Cal State Fullerton

1983 – Texas

1982 – Miami

1981 – Arizona State

1980 – Arizona

1979 – Cal State Fullerton

1978 – Southern California

1977 – Arizona State

1976 – Arizona

1975 – Texas

1974 – Southern California

1973 – Southern California

1972 – Southern California

1971 – Southern California

1970 – Southern California

1969 – Arizona State

1968 – Southern California

1967 – Arizona State

1966 – Ohio State

1965 – Arizona State

1964 – Minnesota

1963 – Southern California

1962 – Michigan

1961 – Southern California

1960 – Minnesota

1959 – Oklahoma State

1958 – Southern California

1957 – California

1956 – Minnesota

1955 – Wake Forest

1954 – Missouri

1953 – Michigan

1952 – Holy Cross

1951 – Oklahoma

1950 – Texas

1949 – Texas

1948 – Southern California

1947 – California