Bud Light Scramble kicks off summer golf season, ends in tie

Warren County’s summer golf season started with a big tournament and a gentlemen’s tie at Clear Creek Golf Course.

The teams of Tim Rodgers and Jim Darnell, and Mike Wooten and Scott Ashley shared the championship of the Bud Light 2-Man Scramble on Sunday. Both teams finished with a total of 127 in the two-day tournament, and rather than go to a playoff they agreed to split the $800 in golf merchandise awarded to the winners.

“Everybody was tired and hot, so they decided to split it and be co-champions,” Clear Creek pro Ronny Ross said.

Barry Breithaupt and Rodney Lindsey shot 128 to finish third in the championship flight. The winners of each of four flights received $800 in golf merchandize, the second-place finishers got $500 and the third-place finishers $300.

A total of 40 two-man teams participated in the tournament, which was played on a weekend when temperatures soared well above 90 degrees both days. Golfers were seeded into flights of about 10 teams each following the first round on Saturday.

All 10 teams in the championship flight were within three strokes of each other heading into the final round. Trey Martin and Mike Hurley were tied with Rodgers and Darnell and Wooten and Ashley for the first-round lead after all of them shot 61 on Saturday.

The two winning teams went low on Sunday, however, with matching 66s, while Martin and Hurley shot 68 and finished two shots back in fourth.

Robert Portwood and Jim Warren won the first flight, with a two-round total of 131. They beat runners-up Jay Prince and Don Lagrone by five shots.

Bubba Moss and Tommy Klauder tied with Gent Smith and Greg Garvin, at 146, to win the second flight.

Josh Hallberg and Jessie Hallberg won the third flight with a total of 146.

The Bud Light Scramble was the first of several competitive golf tournaments scheduled at Clear Creek over the next six weeks.

The Clear Creek Club Championship, which is for Clear Creek members only, is scheduled for July 30 and 31. The top finishers in the Club Championship will also be invited to play in the Warren County Cup, a Ryder Cup style competition against Vicksburg Country Club’s top players, in August.

The Warren County Championship, which is open for all players, is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Clear Creek.

Clear Creek also hosts a weekly Senior Scramble for club members, beginning at 9 a.m. each Wednesday.

For information on any of the tournaments or to register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek Golf Course clubhouse in Bovina.