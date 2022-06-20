Hopkins recognized for 14 years of service to Vicksburg Main Street Program

Kim Hopkins, executive director of Vicksburg Main Street, was recently recognized for giving 14 years of service to the program.

Hopkins was recognized at the Mississippi Main Street annual awards luncheon on June 16 where the association took time to highlight individuals who have long tenures with their respective local Main Street programs.

Ashley Gatian, sales and marketing manager for the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chairwoman of the Vicksburg Main Street Board of Directors, commented on the recognition.

“The Vicksburg Main Street board is very proud to have a director with the knowledge and longevity of Kim Hopkins,” Gatian said. “I felt a sense of pride to see our Vicksburg Main Street director praised for her longevity at the Mississippi Main Street Awards Luncheon. We look forward to celebrating 15 years with Kim in 2023.”

As executive director, Hopkins leads the Vicksburg Main Street Program in its mission to encourage and promote the economic growth and welfare of the community through planning, beautification and preservation of the central business district, thus providing a competitive local and regional business market to better serve Vicksburg’s growing tourism industry.