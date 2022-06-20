Red Hambright passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, in his Vicksburg home that he shared with his late wife, Sally Hambright, of 62 years. He is survived by his four children, Anna Jones (Bill), Wayne Hambright, Linda Johnson (Bo), and Julie Baxley (Bill); seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home. Services will begin at 11 a.m., following the visitation. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.