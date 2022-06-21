Barfield elected to Mississippi Main Street Board

Published 8:41 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Catherine Hadaway

Kelle Barfield at Relish (Photo by Anna Guizerix)

Vicksburg’s own has been elected to serve on the Mississippi Main Street Board of Directors.

Kelle Barfield, owner of Lorelei Books in downtown Vicksburg, was included on the slate of new directors for the Mississippi Main Street state board, which was approved at the association’s annual meeting on June 16.

“It’s such an honor to be elected to the board of directors for Main Street programs across Mississippi,” Barfield said. “It’s vital for Vicksburg to be a leader among the other 47 Main Street programs. I also look forward to hearing ideas and seeing best practices from these other communities. Main Street programs focus on design and promotion of downtowns and their businesses but also work to support organizations and economic vitality of an area, all of which are important to me.”

Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins said Barfield’s involvement at the state level will be an asset to our community.

“We are so pleased to have Kelle representing Main Streets on the state level,” Hopkins said. “Her experience as a merchant, building owner, and a public relations professional will be a huge asset for all of our members. I personally am so pleased to have one of Vicksburg’s own as part of our state leadership.”

“The Mississippi Main Street Board is launching a strategic planning process this summer, so the timing was especially ideal for me to get involved,” Barfield said.

