Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Bethlehem M.B Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Mr. Younger passed away on June 4, in Clovis, CA, at the home of his son at the age of 92.