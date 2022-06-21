Mrs. Johanna Sampson Jones passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 69.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Triumphant Baptist Church with Reverend Dexter Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.