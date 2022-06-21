A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Mary Louise Brown on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Edwards, MS.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, June, 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: L. C. (Bolo) Welch and Ruby Lee Brown; son: Dennis (Bumpy) Brown; five brothers: Excell Brown, Raymond Brown, Lewis Brown, Jr., Willis J. Welch and Louis (Billy) Brown; three sisters: Jerlene Welch, Betty Ann Welch Dixon and Mary E. Welch.

She leaves to cherish her memory five sons: Bernard Brown, Timothy Brown, Merrell Brown, Jeffery Brown and Anthony Brown; two daughters Shirley Rolle, Jacqueline Brown and a host of family and friends.

Mary Louise transitioned on June 15 at the age of 72.