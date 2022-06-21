THANK YOU: Vicksburg Main Street replaces flower beds in 1300, 1400 blocks of Washington St.

Thank you to Kim Hopkins and Rich Southard with the Vicksburg Main Street Program for putting new flowers in the hanging pots in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Washington Street. As Vicksburg welcomes Miss Mississippi candidates and their families this week, we are proud to have beautiful blooms lining our streets.

