THANK YOU: Vicksburg Main Street replaces flower beds in 1300, 1400 blocks of Washington St.

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Thank you to Kim Hopkins and Rich Southard with the Vicksburg Main Street Program for putting new flowers in the hanging pots in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Washington Street. As Vicksburg welcomes Miss Mississippi candidates and their families this week, we are proud to have beautiful blooms lining our streets.

 

Editor’s Note: Have you seen something around town that looks nice or needs to be fixed? Send it to our news team at news@vicksburgpost.com so it can be featured in an upcoming edition of “Please Fix” or “Thank You.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Opinion

ON THE SHELF: Curl up with a good mystery

GUEST COLUMN: Merit Health River Region has Broad Impact on Vicksburg/Warren County

FRAZIER: What to look forward to for Miss Mississippi 2022

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank You from the Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Center

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg have a citywide curfew for minors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...