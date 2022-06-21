Tommy Fremont Johnson

Tommy Fremont Johnson, age 97, passed away Monday afternoon after a brief hospital stay.  A lifetime resident of Vicksburg, he served in the Marine Corp in WWII, and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Majel McBee Johnson; two children David McBee (Nina) and Gaye McBee Purvis (Vic); nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Fisher Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, with the service at noon. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Andy Johnson, Michael McBee, Dustin Abbott, Tommy Ray, Joe Tom, Sr., and Vic Purvis.

