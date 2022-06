The Vicksburg Police Department has posted BOLO notice for the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Demetrius Cormier.

Cormier is known to hang out in the Kings and Sky Farm areas, according to VPD.

If you know the whereabouts of Demetrius Cormier, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS, or Sgt. N. Carson at 601-218-6155.