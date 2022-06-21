Vicksburg Police Reports: Arson, auto theft, and April-May crime statistics

The Vicksburg Police Department has released information on reported crimes in the city from June 18 through June 20, as well as crime statistics for the months of April and May.

Residential Burglary reported on Warrenton Road

Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at 10:06 a.m. on June 18 in the 300 block of Warrenton Road.

The victim stated that someone had entered the residence through an unsecured window. It is not known what items are missing at this time.

The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converters stolen on Lane Street

Officers responded to a report of two catalytic converters stolen from the 1700 block of Lane Street at 12:16 p.m. on June 18. The victim stated that someone removed the converters from a 2005 Kia Amanti and a 2005 BMW 325. The case is currently under investigation.

Car set on fire in suspected arson

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 1300 block of Bay Street at 6:02 p.m. on Sunday.

The owner of the vehicle reported that she heard something hit her vehicle hood and windshield, then saw a male subject running away.

The case is currently under investigation.

Auto burglary reported on Crawford Street

Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Crawford Street at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim stated that one of the rear windows of a white 2001 Ford Expedition had been shattered and several tools valued at $800 were taken.

The case is currently under investigation.

Auto burglary reported near Bazinsky Road

Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in the area of Bazinsky Road and Lakehill Drive at 12:04 p.m. on Monday.

The victim reported that he had parked his Ford Ranger and trailer in this vicinity while cutting grass. When getting ready to leave, he noticed his iPhone 12 was missing from the cab of the truck.

The vehicle was unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Vehicle stolen from First East Street

Officers responded to a report of an auto theft in the 1300 block of First East Street at 11:44 p.m. on Monday.

The victim stated that a 1978 Dodge Magnum was missing. The case is currently under investigation.

Crime Statistics for April and May 2022

Reports: 1259

Arrests: 334

Warrants: 72

Citations: 288

Warnings: 14

DUI: 7

Crimes in April

Robbery: 3

Aggravated Assault: 10

Business Burglary: 3

Residential Burglary: 3

Auto Burglary: 25

Auto Theft: 4

Domestic Violence: 23

Crimes in May

Forcible Rape: 1

Robbery: 1

Aggravated Assault: 1

Business Burglary: 1

Residential Burglary: 9

Auto Burglary: 24

Auto Theft: 12

Kidnapping: 1

Domestic Violence: 29