Mr. Walter Dunbar, Jr. passed away on June 18, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 77.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Evangelist Geneva Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.