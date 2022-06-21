Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day is June 25

Warren County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will take place Saturday at Sherman Avenue Elementary School, 2145 Sherman Ave., in Vicksburg.

Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal of items that cannot be disposed of via routine garbage pickup or recycling.

“Hazardous Waste Day is a great example of getting state support through funding for community issues, in this case, debris and trash,” Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said. “It’s a huge volunteer effort in terms of county employees who come out to support it, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to get rid of those things in your garage or shed or even your kitchen counter that you’re not sure how to dispose of properly.”

Barfield added that more than a dozen vendors will be on-site to aid in the collection process.

Items that can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event include:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Tires

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. Cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Ammunition

Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American flag.

More than 780 vehicles attended the event last year.