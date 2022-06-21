William H. (Billy) Kittrell, Sr. age 83, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 22, 1938, in Vicksburg, Ms. to his parents John Howard and Louise (Donegan) Kittrell.

Billy is survived by; his wife Edith Kittrell, his children, Howard Kittrell, Jr.(Tracy), Glenn Kittrell, Sr.(Kim), grandchildren; Amy Brown, Brooke Herrington, Glenn Alan Kittrell, Jr., Lauren Goar, and four great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Dorothy Faye Logue Kittrell, his parents, his infant son Steven Hugh Kittrell, and granddaughter Lee Wilmut.

Billy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a successful Draftsman for 27 years working at R.G. Letourneau of Vicksburg. Upon retirement, he opened his own business, W.H. Kittrell Construction and Son, which was a thriving business until he hung up his tools in 2008. He also was in the National Guard for 9 years. He served as commentator at St Paul’s Catholic Church for years before joining Vicksburg Church of Christ. Throughout Billy’s life, his love for music never wavered. He played several instruments and truly enjoyed his time playing with the Wright Road Band and the Levi’s crew.

Services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. till the time of service at 11 a.m. The burial will be at Edwards Cemetery in Edwards, Ms.

Pallbearers are Glenn Alan Kittrell, Jr., Brian Brown, Hunter Herrington, Cameron Harvey, Alan Felker, Ford Emery, Jimmy Barlow, and Johnny Phillips.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Wallace, Pete Buford, Eddie Smith, Roy Fortenberry

and Friends of Levi’s.