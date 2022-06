Mrs. Beatrice Palmer-Nelson passed away on June 12, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at United MB Church in Edwards, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Son’s Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.