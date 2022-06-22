Vicksburg Police Reports: Business, residential and auto burglaries reported Tuesday

The Vicksburg Police Department has released information on reported burglaries from Tuesday, June 21.

Skil Saw and monitor stolen from Vicksburg business

Officers responded to a report of a business burglary at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday at 110 North Washington St.

A city employee reported that a Skil Saw valued at $75 and a computer monitor valued at $200 were missing. The case is currently under investigation.

Mulvihill Street home burglarized

Later that morning, officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at 9:58 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mulvihill Street in reference to an attempted burglary.

The complainant reported he was upstairs when he heard a loud noise on the first floor of the home. A male subject ran out the back door when he went downstairs to investigate. VPD officers discovered damage to the back door and door frame of the home.

This case is under investigation.

Gun stolen from vehicle on Roseland Drive

On Tuesday afternoon, VPD responded to a report of an auto burglary at 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Roseland Drive.

The victim stated a 2019 Nissan Frontier was entered sometime during the night. A Bryco 9mm pistol was missing from the console. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

This case is under investigation.

Two unlocked cars burglarized at Bazinsky Ball Field

In other reports, VPD responded to two auto burglaries at the Bazinsky Road baseball field.

A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the parking lot had been entered. Two sets of keys, a wallet, poker chips and a small container of loose change were missing. Neither vehicle was locked.

This case is under investigation.