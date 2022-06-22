Vicksburg Police seeking teen suspect in armed robbery

The Vicksburg Police Department has released a notification for the public to be on the lookout for Demetrius Cormier, 15 of Vicksburg.

Cormier is sought by the Vicksburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on April 22.

A previous post on the VPD Facebook page on Tuesday, June 21 states that “Demetrius is known to hang out in the Kings and Sky Farm areas.”

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Cormier is urged to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.