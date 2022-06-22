Vicksburg woman arrested for embezzlement and false reporting of a crime
Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Vicksburg Police Department released information on Wednesday regarding the arrest of a woman for embezzlement and false reporting of a crime.
The charges for Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38 of Vicksburg, stem from a theft that occurred at Sally’s Beauty Supply in the 2100 block of Iowa Boulevard on May 27.
Shannon-Ross made her initial appearance in court on Monday. Her bond was set at $5,000.