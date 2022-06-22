Vicksburg’s 2022 Juneteenth Heritage Festival deemed a success

Vicksburg hosted a Juneteenth Festival on June 18 at Halls Ferry Park that included live music, merchant vendors and food vendors outside.

Rapper, Lil A, performed a couple of his own songs at the event. He said that he loves seeing the community come together with no problems. Lil A has been performing for 10 years and said that he’s thankful for the opportunity to perform in Vicksburg for the second time.

“It’s a great honor to be part of this great cause,” Lil A said. “Be positive, stay strong, perfect your craft and get along with everybody.”

Lil A’s music can be found on ReverbNation, YouTube and Spotify.

On the Mississippi caterers, James and Tina Dillard said that business was great at the festival and that they did not plan on taking much food home.

“We had a full soul food menu. Smothered chicken wings, pork neckbones, greens, macaroni and cheese,” Tina said. “Anything that was Southern, we had it.”

However, whatever leftovers they had to take back would not be much of a hassle.

“Sometimes when we have a lot, we’ll donate to a shelter,” Tina said. “You’ve tried the rest, now try the best.”

Local Vicksburg resident Victoria Banks and her family enjoy staying involved on the weekends. Banks and her children attended the festival before, and she said she was glad to see it expand this year.

“I like the music. Being able to walk and hear the old-time music,” Banks said.

Preparations are already underway for the 2023 Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/vicksburgjuneteenthHF.