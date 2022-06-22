Warren County Land Records June 13 to June 20

Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 13 to June 20.

 

Warranty Deeds

*Drew Anderson and Marla Anderson to Corey Ray Maples and Jessica Marie Frith, Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*P&P Industries LLC to James R. Armstrong Jr. and Alissa Armstrong, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Flossie Nora Ann Ponder Individual and Executrix to Harold Edward Aycock and Mary Aycock, Part of Lots 1 and 2, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

*John D. Barnes to Swamp Donkey LLC, Section 38, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Sean Merritt and Heather Brennan to Crystal Simpson and Charles Simpson, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 13 and 14, Walnut Ridge.

*Cecil R. Bryant and Carolyn R. Bryant to Ted T. Frisbee and Alexis G. Frisbee, Lot 20, Great Lakes Estates.

*61 North Mini Storage LLC to Dedra Henley and Buford Partners L.P., Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Deberay R. Carmichael, Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Lori Ann Hackler Collins and Lori Ann Simrall to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Country Club Development Inc to Shavonda M. Morrow, Part of Lot 18, Falcon Ridge Subdivision Part 2A.

*Sharon Anglin Counts to Megan M. Gordon, Block 2, Lot 15, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Daisi Michelle to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Ransom A. Davis Jr. and Shenitha Flowers Davis to Devan Hinds, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 20, Fairways.

*Harry William Hude II, Robert Britton Katz and Sharon Marie Hude to Lee F. Duffy and Yugonda M. Duffy, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ernest Thomas Properties L.P. to Keyes Property III LLC, Part of Section 39, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Pendelteon Quick Lube LLC to Bilai Mohannad Haddar, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Vera Faye Hearn to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*J. Mack Varner, Joseph E. Varner Jr. and Kay Varner Hobson to Ernest J. Larkins, Arie L. Larkins and Nichols G. Larkins, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*P&P Industries LLC to Carol S. Horn, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Dinnie K. Johnston to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Jason K. Johnston to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Jenry R. Johnston to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Joseph R. Johnston to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Scott J. Johnston to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Sydney W. Johnston III to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Walter E. Johnston Jr. to Old River LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Sheridan S. Joyner to C. Raymond Joyner and Elizabeth H. Joyner, Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Harold Dane Lovell Jr. and Sandra Lovell to Jimmy Scott Pevey and Donna R. Pevey, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*P&P Industries LLC to Christopher Ponder and Jackie Ponder, Lots 16A and 17A, East Village Subdivision Phase 3.

*Velma Jean Stevens Powell and Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Courtney Powell Reese to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Anthony J. Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Ralph Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Ricky Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Roger Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Eric S. Wooley to 2423 Washington LLC, Block 3, Lots 13 and Part of Lot 14, Harrisburg.

 

Deeds of Trust

*John Derek Ables to RiverHills Bank, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael D. Allen and Suzanne Tidwell Allen to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Gregory Allen Bingham to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 316, Openwood Plantation No.8-C.

*Charles L. Jones and Debra B. Jones to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 36C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Iyuanna Nikole Brown to Navy Federal Credit Union, Part of the Northwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Russell B. Burditt and Donna A. Burditt to Delta Bank, Lot 9, Campus Martius; Part of Lot 7 Campus Martius.

*Deberay R. Carmichael to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Shriji Vicksburg LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Lot 9, John Barefield; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roy E. Simmons to Delta Bank, Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Kyle Bennett Washington to Delta Bank, Lot 13, National Street Annex.

*Alexis G. Frisbee and Ted T. Frisbee to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 20, Great Lakes Estates.

*Corey Ray Maples and Jessica Marie Frith to Mutual Credit Union, Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Megan M. Gordon to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Block 2, Lot 15, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Devon Hinds to Residential Mortgage Corporation, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 20, Fairway.

*HKG LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Khalis Washington to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 123, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

*William Gaylon Owens III to RiverHills Bank, Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher Ponder and Jackie Ponder to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 16A and 17A, East Village Subdivision Phase 3.

*Crystal Simpson to Veterans United Home Loans, Parts of Lot 13 and 14, Walnut Ridge.

*William S. Stegall and Eden S. Stegall to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 4 West.

 

Marriage Licenses

*Eddie Deon Sanders, 32, Vicksburg, to Chelsea Lashon Evans, 32, Mississippi.

*Landon Scott Standifer, 27, Vicksburg, to Brooke Ann McGrew, 26, Vicksburg.

*Anthony Dewayne Harris, 36, Mississippi, to Lashonna Katricee Wildee, 32, Mississippi.

*Ronny L. Valentine, 53, Mississippi, to Kimberly Rochelle Strong, 38, Mississippi.

*Willie Dell Jackson, 29, Mississippi, to Jasline Breshay Johnson, 28, Mississippi.

*Tyler Seth McNeal, 35, Mississippi, to Amy E. McNeal, 36, Mississippi.

*John Mason Vines, 53, Mississippi, to Alison Marie Pittman, 48, Mississippi.

*Dusty Aaron Smalling, 47, Louisiana, to Carol Ann Bonner, 43, Mississippi.

 

