Published 7:55 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High football player Caleb Bryant committed to play at the University of Utah on Saturday.

The senior defensive end had had 67 tackles, 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season while earning All-MHSAA Region 2-5A honors.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.com and picked Utah from among more than a dozen college offers, including Mississippi State, Miami and Missouri. He announced his decision while attending Utah’s camp last weekend, and posted the announcement to social media.

