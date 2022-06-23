Ms. Effie Loris Bingham passed away on June 18, 2022, at her home in Edwards, MS. She was 77. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards, MS. with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from Noon until the hour of the service.