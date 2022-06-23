Patricia Denise Toole

Ms. Patricia Denise Toole passed away at her home on June 17, 2022, at the age of 57.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

