PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi candidates sign autographs at George Carr Cadillac Buick GMC

On Wednesday, little girls — and boys — from across the region made their way to George Carr Cadillac Buick GMC in Vicksburg to meet a group of Miss Mississippi candidates.

Candidates in attendance included: Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand, Miss Gulf Coast Kaitlyn Perry, Miss Presley Heights Dariyel Johnson, Miss Golden Triangle Maddie Stevens, Miss Midtown-Pointe Connor Dowdell, Miss Delta Camille Green, Miss Starkville Lydia Bishop, Miss Pearl River Valley Rebekah Williams, Miss Fairpark Hunter Rush, Miss New South Meredith Sides, Miss Riverbend Kayla Braswell and Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray.

Contestants in separate groups also held autograph signings at businesses throughout downtown Vicksburg on Thursday morning.