Funeral services for Foster Ellis, Sr are to be held on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. in the Spring Hill M. B. Church 815 Mission 66 with the Rev. James E. Warren officiating: interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27 in the funeral home from 5 till 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required while inside the building.

Foster Ellis, Sr transitioned on Monday, June 20 following a lengthy illness. He was 87. He had worked for Illinois Central Railroad as a mechanical operator. He was a member of the Spring Hill M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lamon and Iular Green Ellis, his brothers Lamon Ellis, Jr, James Ellis, Sr and Charlie Ellis, Sr., his sisters Gertrude Ellis, Iular Stackett and Mary Green.

He is survived by his 5 sons, Foster Ellis, Jr of Jackson, MS, Terry Joe Ellis, of Atlanta, GA, Vincent D. Ellis, Andre R. Ellis and Michael A. Ellis all of Vicksburg, his sisters Mollie Ellis, Martin and Beatrice (George) Ellis Carradine both of Fayette, MS, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren and a God Brother Patrick Christian, and Goddaughter Robyn Michele Gordon