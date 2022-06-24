Junius Coleman Williams

Published 2:14 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Junius Coleman Williams died on June 24, 2022, at 89. Visitation will be at Glenwood from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

Mr. Williams married Wanda Geneva Stroud. They shared 65 years together. He retired from International Paper.

He is survived by sons Randall Williams (Shirley) of Vicksburg and Royce Williams (Debbie) of Shreveport; 5 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Maurice Williams (Katie); sisters Henrietta Richardson (Sheldon), Linda Parker (Ed), and Mattie Humphries.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church or NoGreaterSacrifice.org.

 

More Obits

Foster Ellis, Sr.

Thelma Mae (Etchison) Presson

Patricia Denise Toole

Effie Loris Bingham

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg have a citywide curfew for minors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...