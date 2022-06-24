Junius Coleman Williams died on June 24, 2022, at 89. Visitation will be at Glenwood from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

Mr. Williams married Wanda Geneva Stroud. They shared 65 years together. He retired from International Paper.

He is survived by sons Randall Williams (Shirley) of Vicksburg and Royce Williams (Debbie) of Shreveport; 5 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Maurice Williams (Katie); sisters Henrietta Richardson (Sheldon), Linda Parker (Ed), and Mattie Humphries.

Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church or NoGreaterSacrifice.org.