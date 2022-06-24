Ole Miss to host CWS watch party at Swayze Field

OXFORD ­— While Ole Miss concludes its remarkable postseason run in Omaha, its baseball fans can hang out and cheer them on in Oxford.

Ole Miss will host a watch party at Swayze Field for all three games of the College World Series finals against Oklahoma, with games broadcast on the stadium’s video board.

The gates at Swayze Field will open 30 minutes before the first pitch of each game. Game 1 is Saturday at 6 p.m., Game 2 is Sunday at 2 p.m., and if Game 3 is necessary it will be Monday at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and parking around the ballpark will be open. Premium areas around the stadium will not be open.

The concessions areas at the stadium will not be open and no food or beverages will be provided. However, fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages, and coolers are permitted.