Ole Miss to host CWS watch party at Swayze Field

Published 4:33 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ole Miss will host a College World Series watch party at Swayze Field in Oxford for all three games of the championship series against Oklahoma. (Ole Miss Athletics)

OXFORD ­— While Ole Miss concludes its remarkable postseason run in Omaha, its baseball fans can hang out and cheer them on in Oxford.

Ole Miss will host a watch party at Swayze Field for all three games of the College World Series finals against Oklahoma, with games broadcast on the stadium’s video board.

The gates at Swayze Field will open 30 minutes before the first pitch of each game. Game 1 is Saturday at 6 p.m., Game 2 is Sunday at 2 p.m., and if Game 3 is necessary it will be Monday at 6 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Admission is free and parking around the ballpark will be open. Premium areas around the stadium will not be open.

The concessions areas at the stadium will not be open and no food or beverages will be provided. However, fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages, and coolers are permitted.

More Sports

Sports column: Former Ole Miss star Henry cheering for Rebels, daughters

Ole Miss, Oklahoma take similar paths to College World Series finals

Who’s Hot

Game Plan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg have a citywide curfew for minors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...