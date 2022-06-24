OUR OPINION: Vicksburg is proud to host Miss Mississippi

As we inch ever closer to the crowning ceremony for Miss Mississippi 2022, one thing is apparent: the people of Vicksburg are proud to welcome candidates, their families and sponsors to our city.

The Miss Mississippi Competition not only brings forth hundreds of thousands of revenue dollars; it also provides the opportunity to show off the best of our city. The Mulberry, Vicksburg’s newest hotel and condominium complex, has been beautifully remodeled and outfitted for this year’s candidates.

Many of Vicksburg’s tour homes have opened their doors to Miss Mississippi judges, and even more are housing the folks who come to support their favorite candidate. The Vicksburg Convention Center has been fully transformed into a performance showplace, providing ample room for candidates and audience members.

And the positivity doesn’t end with the visual treats — even some local high schoolers got in on the action, with the St. Aloysius football team volunteering to help candidates move into and out of their rooms at The Mulberry for competition week.

Local businesses, like the George Carr dealership and several storefronts downtown, have opened their doors to candidates — not only bringing new customers in, but also showing candidates what the city has to offer.

Every day, city workers have been out and about revamping flowerbeds and green spaces along Vicksburg’s busy thoroughfares. On Monday, they were on Hall’s Ferry Road. On Wednesday, they could be spotted on Clay Street near the Vicksburg National Military Park.

These upgrades not only benefit people visiting the River City this week, but also the people who call it home.

Vicksburg is easy to fall in love with — and while revenue is nice, perhaps the real benefit of Miss Mississippi calling our city home is that it provides an opportunity for more people to love it, too.