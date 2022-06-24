Paint Party at the Library set for July 30

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library is hosting a paint party on Saturday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The program is for adults, ages 18 and older. The event is free, but registration is required as there are 36 available spots for this program. Those interested may register in person at the library’s Circulation Desk or by phone at 601-636-6411.

Sip on Paint Party Punch as Tiffany Brown, owner of Paintbar Vibes, guides you through your creative potential. The library will provide the art supplies. Please wear clothing you don’t mind messing up.

Follow the library on Facebook, @WCVPLibrary, for more announcements about events, services and hours. Or call them at 601-636-6411 for more information.