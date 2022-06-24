Republican runoff election for District 2 Congressional seat set for June 28

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

The runoff election for the Republican nominee to face off against Rep. Bennie Thompson in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District will take place on June 28.

Candidates on the ballot will be Brian Flowers, a military veteran who opposed Thompson in the 2020 race for the 2nd Congressional District seat, and Ronald Eller.

Those who voted in the Democratic Primary on June 7 cannot vote in the Republican Runoff.  However, if a registered voter did not vote in either June 7 Primary, the person can vote on June 28.

Polling places in Warren County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

