Thelma Mae (Etchison) Presson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 88.

Thelma was born on November 17, 1933, in Ravendon, Arkansas. On July 7, 1955, at the age of 21, she married the love of her life Troy Presson. Four years later they welcomed their son, Bruce, on December 2, 1959. They lived for many years as a family in Arkansas and eventually settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where she worked at the Vicksburg Clinic in the insurance and medical records department for a number of years. Thelma and her family grew to love Vicksburg and she was very proud of its heritage and beauty.

Thelma was a strong woman who faced many challenges throughout her life. She leaned on her faith to endure each with steadfast grace and courage. She loved to reminisce about the simple joys of her younger years. She would entertain many with stories of time spent with her father as a child, endless hours playing outdoor games with friends, and wearing fancy hoop skirts as a teenager.

Thelma would often share loving memories of her dad, her husband, and her son. She enjoyed watching old westerns and loved to investigate the life experiences of the stars that played her favorite characters. She was fascinated by World War II and re-read her favorite books on the subject multiple times. She was quick-witted and had a very sharp mind which always led to interesting and humorous conversations.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Troy Laverne Presson and her beloved son Bruce Alan Presson.

She was loved and will be remembered fondly by many neighbors, caregivers, and friends near and far.

A graveside service under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery to honor and celebrate her life.