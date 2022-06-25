Miss Mississippi Top 10 announced, winner to be announced by 10 p.m.

Published 8:16 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The Top 10 finalists take center stage in the final evening of the 2022 Miss Mississippi Competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg, MS on Saturday, June 25 2022. (Photo by Sarah Warnock for The Vicksburg Post)

The Miss Mississippi Competition will come to a close tonight at 10 p.m. when a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned.

To open the final round of the competition, the Top 10 Candidates were announced.

The finalists’ names are, in no particular order:

  • Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge
  • Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal
  • Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray
  • Miss All-American City Kaylin Costello
  • Miss Greenville Angel Gail Lang
  • Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry
  • Miss Deep South Ally Hopper
  • Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins
  • Miss University Abigail Church
  • Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer

The final night of the Miss Mississippi Competition will is carried on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian.

