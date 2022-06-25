Miss Mississippi Top 10 announced, winner to be announced by 10 p.m.
Published 8:16 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022
The Miss Mississippi Competition will come to a close tonight at 10 p.m. when a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned.
To open the final round of the competition, the Top 10 Candidates were announced.
The finalists’ names are, in no particular order:
- Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge
- Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal
- Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray
- Miss All-American City Kaylin Costello
- Miss Greenville Angel Gail Lang
- Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry
- Miss Deep South Ally Hopper
- Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins
- Miss University Abigail Church
- Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer
The final night of the Miss Mississippi Competition will is carried on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian.