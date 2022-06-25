Miss Mississippi Top 10 announced, winner to be announced by 10 p.m.

The Miss Mississippi Competition will come to a close tonight at 10 p.m. when a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned.

To open the final round of the competition, the Top 10 Candidates were announced.

The finalists’ names are, in no particular order:

Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal

Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray

Miss All-American City Kaylin Costello

Miss Greenville Angel Gail Lang

Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry

Miss Deep South Ally Hopper

Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins

Miss University Abigail Church

Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer

The final night of the Miss Mississippi Competition will is carried on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian.