Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius football camp

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 26, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

More than 30 children attended St. Aloysius’ youth football camp last week at Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field. The four-day camp featured drills and instruction for the kids, as well as good times.

The camp was the latest in a series of summer sports camps hosted by St. Al. The remaining camps include:

• The baseball camp is June 27-30, for boys in grades K-6. The cost is $100. The camp will be held in the afternoon, with times to be announced later.

• The performing arts camp is July 11-14, for children in grades K-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $120.

• The girls basketball camp is July 18-21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day, for girls ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The boys basketball camp is July 18-21, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, for boys ages 8-16. The cost is $50.

• The cheer and Flashette kiddie camp is Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, for girls in Pre-K through sixth grade. The cost is $50.

Camps will be led by St. Aloysius High School coaches and players in their various sports. To register, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps.

